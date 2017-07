FILE PHOTO - Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade speaks during a conference marking the International Day of Family Remittances 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY Mexico's Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade told reporters on Tuesday he continues to expect inflation to come down.

Last month, Mexico's central bank raised its key interest rate and suggested it may have raised borrowing costs enough to contain a spike in inflation. Meade made the comments at an event of finance officials.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)