Mexico's Carstens says ECB bond-buying will keep peso strong
January 23, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico's Carstens says ECB bond-buying will keep peso strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens participates in a discussion on the global economy during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meeting in Washington October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens on Friday said the European Central Bank’s new bond-buying program would strengthen the peso, which has been battered by a slump in oil prices.

“When quantitative easing was full steam, we were receiving a lot of capital inflow,” Carstens told Bloomberg Television. “We probably will get a similar though more tamed effect now with the European Central Bank movement.”

“In a way it helps because it keeps the peso relatively strong, and that obviously helps inflation,” he said.

Mexico's peso MXN= has fallen more than 11 percent against the U.S. dollar since early September due to a slump in world oil prices LCOc1 CLc1, even as inflation plunged below the central bank's ceiling in early January.

The ECB said on Thursday that it would launch a government bond-buying program to pump up to one trillion euros of new money into the sagging euro zone economy.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish

