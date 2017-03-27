FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico central bank seen slowing pace of hikes after peso rally: Reuters poll
#Business News
March 27, 2017 / 7:45 PM / 5 months ago

Mexico central bank seen slowing pace of hikes after peso rally: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate this week for the fifth meeting in a row, but policymakers are seen slowing the pace of hikes after a rally in the peso, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The Banco de Mexico is likely to raise rates on Thursday by a quarter percentage point to 6.50 percent, according to 15 of 24 analysts surveyed by Reuters. Seven thought the bank could deliver a half-percentage point hike, while two saw no move.

Mexico's central bank raised its benchmark rate in 50-basis point moves in its previous four meetings as the peso tumbled to successive historic lows and threatened to fan inflation.

The peso has rallied back from a record low in January on bets that U.S. President Donald Trump will not impose big tariffs on Mexican exports to the United States, while initial talks about trade have taken a more positive tone.

Mexico's annual inflation rate rose above 5 percent to a nearly eight-year high in early March, but policymakers say it should trend back toward their 3 percent target by next year.

Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez and Noe Torres

