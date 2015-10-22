FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico central bank to keep interest rates at record low: Reuters poll
October 22, 2015 / 10:42 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico central bank to keep interest rates at record low: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A picture illustration shows Mexican pesos and U.S. dollars banknotes in Mexico City July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank will likely keep interest rates steady next Thursday and not lift borrowing costs until the first quarter of next year, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

All 20 analysts consulted expect Banco de Mexico to hold its key rate MXCBIR=ECI at 3 percent next week.

Mexico is widely expected to raise interest rates when the U.S. Federal Reserve does in a bid to ward off a deeper slump in the peso MXN=, which has weakened due to concerns a U.S. hike will sap demand for riskier assets.

Pressure on policymakers to act before the Fed was further eased by data on Thursday that showed Mexico’s annual inflation rate cooled to a record low in early October, with little impact from the sharply weaker peso.

The median of the poll showed analysts now expect a 25 basis points hike during the first three months of next year, pushing back expectations for a hike in December seen in the last poll.

The central bank will publish its rate decision on Thursday at 1 p.m. local time (3 p.m. EDT).

Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
