February 26, 2016 / 2:08 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico factory exports, consumer imports dip in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cars and containers are seen in the port of Lazaro Cardenas November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s factory-made exports dipped in January, even as automobile exports rose, while imports of consumer goods slipped for a third straight month, data showed on Friday.

Manufactured exports dipped 0.6 percent in January compared with December in seasonally adjusted terms, the national statistics agency said.

Mexico exports mostly manufactured goods to the United States, its top trading partner. Weakness in U.S. factory output weighed on growth in Latin America’s No. 2 economy last year.

Mexican automobile exports in January rose 2.1 percent compared with December, but the pace of shipments of other manufactured items fell 2 percent. Non-automobile exports have posted month-on-month declines since November.

Non-oil consumer imports slipped 0.1 percent compared to December, also down for the third month in a row, possibly reflecting the steeper cost of foreign goods after a deep slump in the peso MXN=.

Mexico posted a $1.833 billion trade deficit in January when adjusted for seasonal swings. In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade deficit of $3.441 billion.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bernadette Baum

