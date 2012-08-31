FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
August 31, 2012 / 7:10 PM / in 5 years

Mexico electoral tribunal confirms Pena Nieto as president-elect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexico's president-elect Enrique Pena Nieto gives a speech during a meeting with newly elected members of the country's congress from the Green Party of Mexico (Partido Verde Ecologista de Mexico, PVEM) in a Mexico City hotel August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s electoral tribunal officially named centrist Enrique Pena Nieto as president-elect on Friday, ending a drawn-out dispute over the results of the July election.

The 46-year-old former State of Mexico governor will be sworn in on December 1 and return the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) to power after 12 years in opposition.

The electoral tribunal on Thursday threw out a bid by leftist runner-up Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to annul the vote result after he accused the PRI of vote buying and money laundering.

The declaration clears the way for Pena Nieto to forge deals in Congress over economic reforms needed to revitalize growth in Latin America’s second-largest economy.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Krista Hughes; Editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
