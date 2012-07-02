FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exit polls show Mexico's Pena Nieto winning presidency
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 2, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

Exit polls show Mexico's Pena Nieto winning presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s presidential election favorite Enrique Pena Nieto is seen winning Sunday’s race by a wide margin, according to exit polls for Mexican television stations.

Pena Nieto, bidding to return the once-dominant Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) to power, had a lead of between 8 and 11 percentage points over second-placed leftist challenger Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the exit polls showed.

Josefina Vazquez Mota of the ruling National Action Party, or PAN, trailed in third place in the exit polls.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.