Exit polls show Mexico's Pena Nieto winning presidency

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s presidential election favorite Enrique Pena Nieto is seen winning Sunday’s race by a wide margin, according to exit polls for Mexican television stations.
Pena Nieto, bidding to return the once-dominant Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) to power, had a lead of between 8 and 11 percentage points over second-placed leftist challenger Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the exit polls showed.
Josefina Vazquez Mota of the ruling National Action Party, or PAN, trailed in third place in the exit polls.
