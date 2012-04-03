Mexico ruling party's campaign off to shaky start

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The presidential campaign of Mexico’s ruling party candidate Josefina Vazquez Mota is off to a rocky start after a union protest forced the cancellation of one political rally and attendees streamed out of another this weekend.

Then on Monday, the first woman candidate for president of Mexico’s main political parties, felt ill at an event, interrupted her speech several times and sat down shaking visibly after an strong earthquake rocked the Mexican capital.

The stumbles in the first few days since the official race for the presidency kicked off on Friday, are worrying party insiders about disarray on the campaign trail and could complicate Vazquez Mota’s efforts to close a wide gap with front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto, said one campaign aide.

There are only three months left to convince Mexico’s undecided voters before the July 1 vote.

President Felipe Calderon’s National Action Party (PAN) chose Vazquez Mota in an internal primary in February, beating out the president’s perceived favorite, former Finance Minister Ernesto Cordero.

“Ever since the primaries, the campaign has been unorganized with a lot of people assigned the same responsibilities and no clear chain of command,” said the campaign aide who asked not to be named. “Her inner circle is advising her to put things in order.”

Vazquez Mota is trailing Pena Nieto by double digits in most opinion polls as the PAN struggles to overcome frustration with Calderon’s security strategy that has seen 50,000 people killed in drug violence since he took office in 2006.

Revealing further fissures within the party, Mexican news media published a leaked phone recording in which Vazquez Mota appears to accuse the government of spying on her phone calls.

FRONT-RUNNER GAFFES IGNORED

Pena Nieto, who is campaigning on a pledge to curb drug violence[ID:nL2E8F2GGA], hopes to put the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) back in power. The party ruled Mexico for seven decades before being ousted by the PAN in 2000.

His own series of public gaffes - failing to name three books he has read or claiming ignorance about the price of staple corn tortillas - have not dented his large lead.

Nor has the revelation in January that he had cheated on his first wife and fathered two children out of wedlock.

Vazquez Mota may have trouble catching up if events continue to go wrong. She is in second place ahead of leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador who lost to Calderon in 2006.

On Saturday, she had to call off a speech after more than a dozen disgruntled employees fired from the troubled airline Mexicana, which stopped flying in 2010 buried under a pile of debt and labor problems, occupied her event with a noisy protest and nearly came to blows with Vazquez Mota supporters.

The following day, a stadium event in the southern state of Chiapas emptied out even before Vazquez Mota finished her speech, daily newspaper El Economista reported.

At an event in Mexico City with victims of the country’s violence on Monday, the candidate looked visibly shaken after a strong 6.3 magnitude quake rocked buildings in the capital but caused no damage.

She began to speak sitting down, instead of taking to the podium where Pena Nieto and Lopez Obrador had both talked before her, and then lost her place in her notes. She stood briefly before sitting down again, refusing a drink of water from organizers worried about her health.

Campaign workers said she was not feeling well but had no plans to cancel any further events.