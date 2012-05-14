Leftist Mexican presidential hopeful edges up in poll

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), arrives to a rally in Huauchinango, in the Mexican state of Puebla May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Left-wing Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador moved up into second place in the latest poll from daily El Universal, but front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto maintains a large lead.

With seven weeks to go until the July 1 election, Lopez Obrador, the 2006 runner-up, rose 2.9 percentage points to 24.8 percent, in the latest voter survey by polling firm Buendia & Laredo for newspaper El Universal

Josefina Vazquez Mota, of President Felipe Calderon’s National Action Party (PAN), slipped 4.5 points to 23.1 percent.

Both remained far behind Pena Nieto, the candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, who edged up half a percentage point to 49.6 percent.

The El Universal survey followed the first televised debate a week ago, where Lopez Obrador may have gained some ground with his attacks that painted Pena Nieto as a creation of dominant broadcaster Televisa and a tool of corrupt PRI elder statesmen.

The latest El Universal poll was conducted May 7-10 and surveyed 1,000 eligible voters. It had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points, the newspaper said.