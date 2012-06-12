Support for Mexico's Pena Nieto edges higher: poll

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Support for Mexico’s presidential front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto has edged higher and his lead over leftist rival Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has widened by a whisker, a new opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

The latest voter survey taken by Consulta Mitofsky for the July 1 election showed backing for Pena Nieto of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) at 37.2 percent - up 1.4 points from poll results published by the firm a week earlier.

Support for 2006 runner-up Lopez Obrador, who had risen in polls in recent weeks after a series of youth-led protests against the PRI candidate, rose 1.1 points to 25.1 percent.

The latest Mitofsky poll was the first in several weeks that showed Lopez Obrador failing to make up ground on Pena Nieto.

Josefina Vazquez Mota, candidate of President Felipe Calderon’s conservative National Action Party (PAN), climbed 0.2 points to 21.0 percent, Mitofsky said.

Stripping out undecided voters, Pena Nieto had support of 44 percent compared with 43.6 percent the previous week, giving him a lead of some 15 points over Lopez Obrador.

The new poll did not, however, take into account the impact of a televised presidential debate on Sunday.

Pena Nieto did not shine in the debate, but nor did he suffer any major mishap and pollsters say he is entering the final stretch of the race in a favorable position.

Pena Nieto’s lead has narrowed over the last month, after a flurry of demonstrations against the prospect of a return to power for the centrist PRI, which acquired a reputation for corruption and authoritarianism during its 1929-2000 rule of Mexico.

The protests have boosted Lopez Obrador, who lost the 2006 election by a margin of less than a percentage point to President Felipe Calderon.

The Mitofsky data are in contrast to those in a poll conducted by newspaper Reforma published in late May, showing Lopez Obrador narrowing the gap with Pena Nieto to just 4 percentage points, sending jitters through local markets and buffeting the local peso.

However most polls show Pena Nieto with a comfortable lead over the field and he is widely expected to win the presidency.