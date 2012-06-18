Mexican poll shows support for Pena Nieto stable at 42 percent

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s presidential front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto still has a big lead in the runup to the July 1 election, with his support holding steady at 42 percent, a voter survey by polling firm BGC showed on Sunday.
The poll for newspaper Excelsior showed Josefina Vazquez Mota of the ruling National Action Party (PAN) climbing into second place, up 1 point to 29 percent from a prior survey published on June 7, BGC’s Ulises Beltran told Cadena Tres television.
Leftist hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who had staged a rally in opinion polls during the earlier part of this month, dropped 1 point to 27 percent, Beltran said.
Details of the poll will be available early Monday
