FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican poll shows support for Pena Nieto stable at 42 percent
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 18, 2012 / 3:12 AM / 5 years ago

Mexican poll shows support for Pena Nieto stable at 42 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Enrique Pena Nieto, candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), gestures during a news conference in Mexico city June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s presidential front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto still has a big lead in the runup to the July 1 election, with his support holding steady at 42 percent, a voter survey by polling firm BGC showed on Sunday.

The poll for newspaper Excelsior showed Josefina Vazquez Mota of the ruling National Action Party (PAN) climbing into second place, up 1 point to 29 percent from a prior survey published on June 7, BGC’s Ulises Beltran told Cadena Tres television.

Leftist hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who had staged a rally in opinion polls during the earlier part of this month, dropped 1 point to 27 percent, Beltran said.

Details of the poll will be available early Monday

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.