Mexican presidential poll shows Pena Nieto extending lead
June 19, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

Mexican presidential poll shows Pena Nieto extending lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential front-runner of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), delivers a speech during a rally in Reynosa, in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican presidential front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto has widened his lead over leftist rival Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with less than two weeks to go until a July 1 election, a poll by newspaper Reforma showed on Tuesday.

The opinion survey showed support for Pena Nieto, candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), climbing by four percentage points to 42 percent while Lopez Obrador fell by four points to 30 percent.

That was in comparison to a survey in the newspaper published on May 31 that showed just a four point gap between the pair, which rattled the PRI campaign.

Backing for Josefina Vazquez Mota, candidate of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), climbed by one point to 24 percent, the poll showed.

Reporting by Mica Rosenberg, writing by Dave Graham

