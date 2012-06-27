FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pena Nieto extends lead as Mexico vote nears
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 27, 2012 / 5:30 AM / in 5 years

Pena Nieto extends lead as Mexico vote nears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), gestures during his arrival to attend a rally at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto holds a big lead over his rivals just days ahead of Mexico’s presidential election, a voter survey by polling firm BGC showed on Wednesday.

The poll for the July 1 ballot in newspaper Excelsior put support for Pena Nieto of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) at 44 percent, up 2 points from a survey published on June 17.

Leftist hope and 2006 runner-up Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gained 1 point to 28 percent.

Josefina Vazquez Mota, candidate of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), dropped 4 points to 25 percent.

Excelcior/BGC said it surveyed 1,200 eligible voters between June 23 and June 25 and that its poll had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.

Reporting By David Alire Garcia; Editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.