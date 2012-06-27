Pena Nieto extends lead as Mexico vote nears

Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), gestures during his arrival to attend a rally at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto holds a big lead over his rivals just days ahead of Mexico’s presidential election, a voter survey by polling firm BGC showed on Wednesday.

The poll for the July 1 ballot in newspaper Excelsior put support for Pena Nieto of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) at 44 percent, up 2 points from a survey published on June 17.

Leftist hope and 2006 runner-up Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gained 1 point to 28 percent.

Josefina Vazquez Mota, candidate of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), dropped 4 points to 25 percent.

Excelcior/BGC said it surveyed 1,200 eligible voters between June 23 and June 25 and that its poll had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points.