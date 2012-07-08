Mexican electoral officials confirm Pena Nieto win

Mexico's President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto delivers a speech to the media at a hotel in Mexico City July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Enrique Pena Nieto won Mexico’s July 1 presidential election by 3.3 million ballots, or almost 7 percentage points, although allegations of excessive campaign spending and voter fraud could be reviewed by the electoral tribunal, officials said on Sunday.

Vote counts also confirmed that Pena Nieto’s Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and its allies in the Green Party would have a minority in both houses of Congress, which could complicate his agenda when he takes office in December.

According to the final count, Pena Nieto got 19.2 million votes, or 38.21 percent, compared to 15.9 million, or 31.59 percent, for leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

In third place with 12.8 million votes, or 25.4 percent, was Josefina Vazquez Mota of the National Action Party, or PAN, of President Felipe Calderon, who was barred by the constitution from running for a second term. The PAN was hurt by a sluggish economy and dissatisfaction over drug-related violence.

Calderon has congratulated Pena Nieto on his election win, as have leaders from dozens of other countries.

Mexican tribunals have until September to rule on any wrongdoing and officially name Pena Nieto as president.

Both Lopez Obrador and the PAN have alleged that Pena Nieto overspent, although they have yet to file legal complaints to the tribunal.

Lopez Obrador said Saturday that he is gathering evidence for a legal challenge and urged the PAN to join him.

Tens of thousands also marched through the Mexican capital against Pena Nieto on Saturday, holding banners accusing him of being corrupt and authoritarian.

Pena Nieto denies wrongdoing and PRI officials say they could sue Lopez Obrador over his accusations.

Pena Nieto’s win returns the PRI to presidential power after 12 years in the wilderness. It had previously held the presidency continually from 1929 until 2000.