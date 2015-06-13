Lower house majority of Mexico ruling party near certain - official

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s ruling party and its allies in the lower house of Congress almost certainly defended their slim majority in last weekend’s elections, an official at the National Electoral Institute (INE) said on Saturday.

President Enrique Pena Nieto’s Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), the Green Party and the smaller New Alliance Party (PANAL) went into the elections with a wafer-thin majority of 251 seats in the 500-member lower house.

Preliminary INE results showed the three allies winning more than 180 of the 300 seats awarded on the basis of relative majority, which, along with their share of the 200 seats claimed via proportional representation, should be enough.

“Everything suggests that they are going to keep their majority,” the INE official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

INE results for the lower house seat distribution should be published on Sunday, the official said.

The final lower house result could still be affected by recounts or appeals, and whether the Labor Party (PT), a small left-leaning group, would clear the three percent vote hurdle needed to enter Congress, the official added.

The PT is forecast to fall just short of that threshold, in which case the seats it would have won are redistributed.

An initial INE tally showed the PRI and its allies winning almost 40 percent of the total vote last Sunday, down about two percentage points from the 2012 elections.

The PRI’s closest rival, the center-right National Action Party (PAN), saw its share of support drop some five points to barely 21 percent, with the vote fractured by a bigger selection of parties and independent candidates.

The PRI and its allies are a few seats short of a majority in the Senate, which was not up for re-election.

Pena Nieto is not expected to rely on Congress as much in his last three years, having fulfilled the bulk of his main legislative pledges, including measures to end the state oil and gas monopoly and open up the telecoms sector to competition.

However, the government still has legislation pending before a 2018 presidential vote, including bills that seek to encourage investment in rural areas and improve the economic potential of the urban sprawl that has shot up in recent years.

Mexican law bars the president from seeking re-election.