Mexico's Pena Nieto has clear lead: official count
July 2, 2012 / 4:38 AM / 5 years ago

Mexico's Pena Nieto has clear lead: official count

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s presidential favorite Enrique Pena Nieto took a clear lead in Sunday’s election according to an official quick count by the country’s election authority, and President Felipe Calderon congratulated him on his win.

Pena Nieto, on track to return his once long-dominant opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) to power, had between 37.9 and 38.55 percent of the vote, ahead of second-placed leftist challenger Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who had between 30.9 and 31.86 percent of the vote.

Josefina Vazquez Mota of the ruling National Action Party, or PAN, trailed in third with between 25.1 and 26.0 percent of the vote, the official quick count said.

The count published by the Federal Electoral Institute (IFE) was based on a representative sample of preliminary results from more than 7,500 polling booths in Mexico.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom

