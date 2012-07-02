Mexico's Pena Nieto has irreversible lead: election official

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s presidential front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto has an irreversible lead after Sunday’s vote, an election authority official said, citing an official quick count.

Pena Nieto, of the once long-dominant opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), had between 37.9 and 38.55 percent of the vote, ahead of second-placed leftist challenger Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who had between 30.9 and 31.86 percent of the vote, the quick count showed.