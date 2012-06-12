Mexican opposition politician wanted in murder probe

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A mayoral candidate from Mexico’s leading opposition party is wanted in connection with murder, party officials said late on Monday, three weeks ahead of a presidential election.

The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which is favorite to win the July 1 presidential vote, said police were looking for Ulises Grajales, their candidate for mayor of the small town of a Villaflores in the southern state of Chiapas.

“We support the decision to cancel Ulises Grajales’s candidacy given the serious allegations made against him in the case of the murder of Edgardo Hernandez,” PRI party president Pedro Joaquin Coldwell said, adding Grajales should turn himself in.

Local media reported that Hernandez, a supporter of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), was shot from a vehicle while putting up campaign propaganda near Villaflores.

Local authorities could not immediately confirm the details.

PRI presidential candidate Enrique Pena Nieto is leading opinion polls, though his party has faced rising pressure lately from protesters warning about its reputation for corruption and violent repression of dissent when it ruled Mexico.

The PRI was in power for 71 years before being ousted by the PAN in a 2000 presidential election.

The PAN’s candidate for president Josefina Vasquez Mota is trailing in third place in most opinion polls and accuses the PRI of ruling Mexico with authoritarianism and repression in the past.

Trying to revamp their image, the PRI picked 45-year-old Nieto as their candidate and has been quick to denounce criminal accusations against local party officials.

While Mexico’s election campaign has been largely free of violence, a local candidate from the leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) running for a state assembly seat in Guerrero was killed on Monday in a separate incident, the PRD said. The PRD said the motive for the attack was unclear.

The party’s presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who narrowly lost the last election in 2006, has enjoyed a recent surge in the opinion polls and is now running in second place.