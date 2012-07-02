Mexico's Pena Nieto winning vote: Mitofsky quick count

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s presidential election favorite Enrique Pena Nieto is poised to win Sunday’s race, a quick count by pollster Consulta Mitofsky showed, putting him on track to return to power the party that dominated for much of the 20th Century.

The count showed Pena Nieto of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) winning 40.3 percent of the vote, well ahead of second-placed leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on 31.8 percent.

Pena Nieto’s campaign claimed a resounding victory on Sunday after exit polls showed him leading the field. The first official results are due out later on Sunday.