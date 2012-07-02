FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pena Nieto declares victory in election
#World News
July 2, 2012 / 4:57 AM / in 5 years

Mexico's Pena Nieto declares victory in election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s presidential race leader Enrique Pena Nieto on Sunday declared victory after an official quick count showed him well ahead, saying his once long-dominant party would return to power.

Pena Nieto, of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), had between 37.9 and 38.55 percent of the vote, ahead of second-placed leftist challenger Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who had between 30.9 and 31.86 percent of the vote, the official quick count showed.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom

