Mexico's Pena Nieto declares victory in election

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s presidential race leader Enrique Pena Nieto on Sunday declared victory after an official quick count showed him well ahead, saying his once long-dominant party would return to power.

Pena Nieto, of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), had between 37.9 and 38.55 percent of the vote, ahead of second-placed leftist challenger Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who had between 30.9 and 31.86 percent of the vote, the official quick count showed.