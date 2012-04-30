FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pena Nieto retains big lead in poll
#World News
April 30, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico's Pena Nieto retains big lead in poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Enrique Pena Nieto (C), presidential candidate of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), waves to supporters after attending a private meeting with Spanish's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy at a hotel in Mexico City April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s presidential front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto retains a large lead over his rivals with two months to go until the July 1 elections, the latest voter survey by polling firm BGC for newspaper Excelsior showed on Monday.

Support for Pena Nieto, of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), dipped three percentage points to 47 percent from a poll published two weeks earlier.

Meanwhile, backing for Josefina Vazquez Mota of President Felipe Calderon’s conservative National Action Party (PAN) dropped one point to 28 percent, the data showed.

Support for leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, runner-up in the 2006 election, rose three points to 23 percent.

The survey polled 2,400 people between April 19-25 and had a margin of error of 2.0 percentage points, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Philip Barbara

