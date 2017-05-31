FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leftists ahead in tight race for Mexican state vote, Reforma poll shows
#World News
May 31, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 3 months ago

Leftists ahead in tight race for Mexican state vote, Reforma poll shows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The party of presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador held a slight lead in a race to strip control of Mexico's most populous state from the party that has ruled it for nearly nine decades, a poll in the Reforma newspaper showed on Wednesday.

The candidate for the leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) had the support of 31.9 percent of people interviewed in the Reforma national daily ahead of Sunday's vote in the State of Mexico, while the candidate for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) had the support of 30.7 percent.

The poll was conducted through 1,200 interviews at home between May 24 and May 29 and has a 3.2 percent margin of error.

Editing by Mark Trevelyan

