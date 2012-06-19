Mexico presidential frontrunner holds wide lead: poll

Enrique Pena Nieto, presidential front-runner of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), is greeted by supporters as he arrives to a rally in Ciudad Obregon, in the Mexican state of Sonora June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Morales

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s presidential frontrunner Enrique Pena Nieto has maintained his wide lead over leftist rival Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a new opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

The latest voter survey for the July 1 election by Consulta Mitofsky showed support for Pena Nieto, of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), at 37.6 percent, down 0.2 points from a poll published by the firm last week.

Support for 2006 runner-up Lopez Obrador, who has risen in polls in recent weeks during a series of youth-led protests against the PRI candidate, rose 0.3 points to 24.3 percent.

Josefina Vazquez Mota, from the ruling National Action Party(PAN) saw support for her candidacy fall 0.8 points from the previous survey to 20.8 percent.