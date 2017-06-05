Preliminary projection sees Mexico ruling party winning key state vote

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) likely fended off a leftist challenger to narrowly win a key state election on Sunday, according to an official preliminary projection of the results.

An early count announced by the State of Mexico's electoral institute forecast PRI candidate Alfredo del Mazo winning between 32.75 percent and 33.59 percent of the vote, while Delfina Gomez of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), was seen taking between 30.73 and 31.53 percent.