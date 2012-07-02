Mexico ruling party candidate says vote trend against her

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s ruling party presidential candidate Josefina Vazquez Mota said she recognized that voting trends in Sunday’s election did not favor her, but stopped short of conceding defeat.

Vazquez Mota belongs to the conservative National Action Party (PAN), and television exit polls showed her lagging in a distant third place.

Election favorite Enrique Pena Nieto’s campaign claimed a “resounding triumph” on Sunday evening after the exit polls showed him winning the presidency by a wide margin.