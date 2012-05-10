Mexico's Lopez Obrador moves into second place: poll

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s leftist presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has moved into second place in the running for the July 1 election, a poll showed on Wednesday, though he trails badly in overall support.

The poll by GEA/ISA for Milenio newspaper put support for Lopez Obrador of the opposition Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) at 19.5 percent, followed closely by Josefina Vazquez Mota of the ruling National Action Party (PAN) with 18.8 percent.

Front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) still has the lead with 36 percent support.

The GEA/ISA poll released late on Wednesday marks the first survey from the pollster in which all the data was collected after Sunday’s first presidential debate.

The daily survey by GEA-ISA polling firm surveyed 1,152 eligible voters over three days and had a margin of error of 3 points.