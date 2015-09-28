New carbon trading market unlikely to come in December: IEA

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Major talks on climate change this December are unlikely to yield an agreement to create a new global carbon trading market, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Mexico City, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said he did not expect a breakthrough during the Paris talks on efforts to establish a global carbon price.

“And without it being truly global, it doesn’t make a lot of sense,” Birol said, explaining that “different countries have different views” when asked to account for his skepticism.

Nonetheless, Birol was optimistic that the Nov. 30-Dec. 11 conference would agree to measures that would make businesses less inclined to use carbon-based pollutants.

That could include financial incentives to promote the use of low carbon technologies, the IEA chief said.