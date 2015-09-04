FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulations for Mexico's new energy trust due this month: Deputy Finance minister
September 4, 2015 / 7:37 PM / 2 years ago

Regulations for Mexico's new energy trust due this month: Deputy Finance minister

Jean Luis Arce

1 Min Read

Mexico's Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela gestures during an interview with Reuters at the annual Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) meeting in Panama City March 16, 2013. REUTERS/ Eduardo Grimaldo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Regulations for a newly-created Mexican energy infrastructure investment vehicle called “Fibra E” will be ready by the end of this month, Mexico’s Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela said on Friday.

Both public and private companies will be able to issue the “Fibra E” asset-backed securities, and the vehicle’s assets can be in a wide range of sectors, including energy, oil and gas, basic infrastructure and jails, Aportela said in an interview.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto announced the creation of the “Fibra E” investment vehicle during his annual address to the nation this week.

Reuters reported last week that authorities are putting the finishing touches on rules for the vehicles, which will be similar to American “Master Limited Partnerships” (MLP).

With reporting by Cyntia Barrera; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter

