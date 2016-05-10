FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
We are gathered here today to join this man and this tree
May 10, 2016 / 11:31 PM / a year ago

We are gathered here today to join this man and this tree

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTA MARIA DEL TULE, Mexico - Surrounded by village elders, family and friends, Peruvian actor Ricardo Torres promised to care for the environment after symbolically marrying an ancient Cypress tree in Mexico as part of an ecological awareness campaign.

It was the eighth marriage to a tree for the environmental activist, who placed a ring on a branch and kissed it as guests threw rice.

“The wedding with the Cypress tree is the symbol of this campaign. Marry a tree, Mexico,” Torres said.

During his honeymoon, he said he would plant trees with children to reaffirm his green commitment.

