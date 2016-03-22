FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexicans celebrate spring equinox at Pyramid of the Sun
#Environment
March 21, 2016 / 10:50 PM / a year ago

Mexicans celebrate spring equinox at Pyramid of the Sun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman raises her arms towards the sun to welcome the spring equinox while standing on the Pyramid of the Sun in the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Visitors, many dressed in white, trudge up the steps of the Pyramid of the Sun, north of Mexico City,  on Sunday to catch the first rays of the day and to celebrate the spring equinox.

By raising their arms and soaking in the warmth of the sun at the top of the pyramid they gather energy for the year.

“It’s a very important cultural place,” said Julie Parker of the United States. “And I think it represents the ancient culture of Mexico.”

The Pyramid of the Sun is thought to be a fertility symbol built around 80 AD.     

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
