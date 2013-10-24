FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Explosion at candy factory in north Mexico injures dozens
October 24, 2013 / 10:45 PM / 4 years ago

Explosion at candy factory in north Mexico injures dozens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A boiler exploded at a candy factory in northern Mexico on Thursday, injuring dozens of workers and badly damaging the building, officials said.

The factory sits in an industrial park at Ciudad Juarez, a large city on the U.S. border, and firefighters said they were still trying to put out the flames.

“It was a bad explosion,” said Guillermo Terrazas, a local government spokesman in Ciudad Juarez, adding it was unclear if anyone had been killed or was trapped under debris in the building.

An emergency services official said 30 people were injured, 11 of them badly with five in intensive care.

A second official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, that around 20 people who work at the plant were unaccounted for. It was unclear if they were in the building at the time.

Reporting by Dave Graham, Gabriel Stargardter and Luis Rojas; Editing by Sandra Maler

