Gunmen kill eight members of one family in northern Mexico: media

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Gunmen entered a house and shot and killed eight people from one family on Sunday in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, local media reported.

The eight family members included men, women and children, national Reforma newspaper said, citing a state official.

Among the dead were two four-year-old girls, reported El Diario de Juarez on its website.

Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, was until a few years ago considered the most violent city in the world as gangs battled for control of drug trafficking routes.

Almost 80,000 people have died since former President Felipe Calderon launched a campaign against drug cartels in 2006.

Since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office last December, the number of killings has fallen slightly. But the violence has continued and even spread to new areas, with no major changes in security strategy, according to analysts.