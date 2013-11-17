FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunmen kill eight members of one family in northern Mexico: media
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 17, 2013 / 10:27 PM / 4 years ago

Gunmen kill eight members of one family in northern Mexico: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Gunmen entered a house and shot and killed eight people from one family on Sunday in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, local media reported.

The eight family members included men, women and children, national Reforma newspaper said, citing a state official.

Among the dead were two four-year-old girls, reported El Diario de Juarez on its website.

Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, was until a few years ago considered the most violent city in the world as gangs battled for control of drug trafficking routes.

Almost 80,000 people have died since former President Felipe Calderon launched a campaign against drug cartels in 2006.

Since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office last December, the number of killings has fallen slightly. But the violence has continued and even spread to new areas, with no major changes in security strategy, according to analysts.

Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.