Fire in home for elderly near U.S. border kills 16
June 23, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

Fire in home for elderly near U.S. border kills 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Forensic technicians and firefighters inspect the site of a fire at a nursing home in Mexicali, Mexico, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A fire in a home for the elderly near the northwestern Mexican city of Mexicali on Tuesday killed at least 16 people while four were injured, local authorities said.

Local police are investigating the cause of the fire and have yet to determine the identities of the victims, the attorney general’s office for Baja California state said.

The home had around 45 elderly residents, Jaime Diaz, the city’s mayor, told local media.

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; writing by Max de Haldevang, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
