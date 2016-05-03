Mexico's environmental prosecutor fines Ford

A Ford logo is pictured at a store of the automaker, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s environmental prosecutor, Profepa, said on Monday it was fining Ford’s local unit just over 18 million pesos ($1.05 million) for selling vehicles in Mexico without the proper environmental certifications.

The fine was related to the sale of 4,690 vehicles, Profepa said in a statement, adding the company was missing certificates required under norms regulating gas emissions and noise levels.

In a statement, Ford Mexico said the affected vehicles met the required emissions standards in Mexico.

“The fine is due to not obtaining the emissions certificates on time,” the company said, noting it was overhauling its procedures so as to avoid a repeat occurrence.