Oil languishes near multi-month lows on glut fears
TOKYO Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, trading around multi-month lows as investors discounted evidence of strong compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers with a deal to cut global output.
MEXICO CITY Mexico's peso firmed on Friday, hitting its strongest level in more than 13 months after weak U.S. housing and consumer sentiment data backed bets of a slower pace of interest rate hikes in the United States.
The peso MXN=MXN=D2 firmed more than 0.7 percent to 17.8995 per dollar, its strongest since May 12, 2016.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Miguel Angel Gutierrez)
SHANGHAI Business confidence in Asia rose to a three-year-high in the second quarter of the year, propelled by a slew of favorable economic data across the region and easing concerns over the health of China's economy, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.