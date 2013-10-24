Mexican airport operator GAP reports lower third-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico on Thursday said its third-quarter profit fell 0.9 percent, hurt by a higher tax burden.

The company (GAPB.MX) said third-quarter profit slipped to 465.1 million pesos ($35.4 million), from 469.3 million pesos a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose 4.6 percent to 1.32 billion pesos, compared to the same period last year.

The company said the number of passengers rose 11.5 percent over the quarter.

GAP shares closed down 0.3 percent at 69.26 pesos before the company reported its results.

($1 = 13.1524 pesos at end Sept)