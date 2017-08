Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto delivers a speech during the 41st session of the National Public Security Council at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 20, 2016.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday that a double-digit gasoline price spike that took effect on Jan. 1 was a "responsible" measure that the government took in line with international oil prices.

Government-set fuel prices in Mexico jumped by between 14 and 20 percent ahead of a gradual, year-long price liberalization the Pena Nieto administration has promised to implement this year.