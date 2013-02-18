Mexico's Gigante does not rule out Office Depot purchase

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican retailer Grupo Gigante on Monday did not rule out a possible acquisition of the 50 percent stake in U.S. office-supply store chain Office Depot that it does not already own following a report it was in talks to do so.

The company (GIGANTE.MX) has been considering options related to its 50 percent holding in Office Depot ODP.N since 2008, Grupo Gigante said. Last week U.S. news agency Bloomberg said it was in talks to buy the other half.

Gigante has held talks with various financial institutions “with a view to using credit lines for financial purposes to execute its business plan and that of its subsidiaries,” the company said in a statement to Mexico’s stock exchange.

The business plan does not exclude acquisitions, but it does also include organic growth, the statement said.