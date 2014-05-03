Mexico arrests former opposition party governor in embezzlement

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A former state governor from Mexico’s conservative opposition party has been arrested for embezzlement, the state’s attorney general’s office and local media said on Saturday.

Luis Armando Reynoso Femat, who was governor of the north-central Aguascalientes state from 2004 to 2010 for the National Action Party (PAN), was arrested for allegedly selling state land for around 26 million pesos ($2 million), local media reported.

Reynoso Femat was arrested on Friday night, a state attorney general’s official said, without explaining the charges.

A lawyer for Reynoso Femat on Saturday told local media that he believed the arrest was politically motivated and there is no evidence against his client.

Various Mexican governors have been accused of corruption, but few have been brought to trial.

Last year, Andres Granier, the former governor of the southern state of Tabasco for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), was arrested and also accused of embezzlement after police found 88.5 million pesos in an office used by his former finance minister.