Ex-Mexican governor arrested over suspected tax fraud: attorney general's office
July 9, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Mexican governor arrested over suspected tax fraud: attorney general's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A former state governor belonging to Mexico’s main conservative opposition party has been arrested for suspected tax fraud, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office said on Thursday.

Luis Armando Reynoso Femat, governor of the north-central state of Aguascalientes from 2004 to 2010 for the National Action Party (PAN), was detained for failing to pay income tax of more than 7 million pesos (US$443,571), the spokesman said.

Agents of the attorney general’s office detained Reynoso Femat in the central state of Guanajuato, and the former governor could be released again if he pays the outstanding tax plus any interest owed, the spokesman added.

Reynoso Femat was also arrested last year over an embezzlement investigation, and later freed after paying bail.

Julio Cesar Serna Ventura, a lawyer for the ex-governor, was not immediately available for comment, his office said.

($1 = 15.7810 Mexican pesos)

Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Dave Graham; Editing by Toni Reinhold

