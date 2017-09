MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The world’s top drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman fled a morning raid through a drain, but was caught as he then tried to escape in a vehicle, Mexico’s government said on Friday.

Guzman, head of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, was bundled into a Marines helicopter on Friday evening, to be flown to the same prison from which he escaped six months ago.