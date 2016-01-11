FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico says formally starting extradition process against Guzman
January 11, 2016 / 3:34 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico says formally starting extradition process against Guzman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico is formally starting extradition proceedings against captured drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, the attorney general’s office said on Sunday.

The United States government wants Guzman tried on trafficking charges and he faces criminal proceedings in at least seven U.S. courts.

Mexican officials say the government aims to carry out the procedure to extradite Guzman to the United States as fast as possible, though it still faces bids to block it by his lawyers.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Dave Graham

