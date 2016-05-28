FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico drug boss Chapo files legal challenge against extradition: media
#World News
May 28, 2016 / 4:18 AM / a year ago

Mexico drug boss Chapo files legal challenge against extradition: media

Recaptured drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted by soldiers at the hangar belonging to the office of the Attorney General in Mexico City, Mexico January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Lawyers for Mexican drug boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman have filed a legal challenge against a decision by the foreign ministry to approve his extradition to the United States, a newspaper reported on Friday.

A judge granted him “provisional suspension”, meaning that the foreign ministry has 48 hours to present a report justifying its decision, Mexican newspaper El Universal reported.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry approved Guzman’s extradition to the United States earlier in May, and said it had received guarantees that the death penalty would not be sought against him.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Nick Macfie

