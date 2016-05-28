Mexico drug boss Chapo files legal challenge against extradition: media

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Lawyers for Mexican drug boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman have filed a legal challenge against a decision by the foreign ministry to approve his extradition to the United States, a newspaper reported on Friday.

A judge granted him “provisional suspension”, meaning that the foreign ministry has 48 hours to present a report justifying its decision, Mexican newspaper El Universal reported.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry approved Guzman’s extradition to the United States earlier in May, and said it had received guarantees that the death penalty would not be sought against him.