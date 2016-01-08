U.S. extradition request for 'El Chapo' still stands: Justice Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said recaptured Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman will have to answer to his crimes and the Justice Department confirmed that a previous request to extradite the kingpin to the United States still stands.

Guzman was apprehended by Mexican marines on Friday, with help from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and U.S. Marshals, a senior Mexican police source said. U.S. officials refused to confirm U.S. involvement.

El Chapo was captured in February 2014 but escaped from prison last July in a stunning jailbreak from a maximum security facility.

After the 2014 arrest, “the United States did submit full extradition requests to Mexico,” said Justice Department spokesman Peter Carr, adding that there is no need to resubmit an extradition request.

“Guzman’s latest attempt to escape has failed, and he will now have to answer for his alleged crimes, which have resulted in significant violence, suffering, and corruption on multiple continents,” Lynch said in a statement.

Lynch did not mention the issue of extradition.

The DEA said in a statement it will work with Mexico “in its efforts to improve security for its citizens and continue to work together to respond to the evolving threats posed by transnational criminal organizations.”