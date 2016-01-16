Obama congratulates Mexican president on arrest of drug boss Guzman: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke by phone on Friday with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and congratulated him on the arrest last week of drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the White House said.

The two leaders also discussed broader security and economic issues and they agreed on the importance of taking steps to advance the approval of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, the White House said in a statement.