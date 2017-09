PARIS (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Sunday he wants a full investigation into the jailbreak of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to uncover whether any public officials helped the kingpin escape.

Pena Nieto was flying to France on a state visit when news of Guzman’s escape late on Saturday night broke. In a statement read out on Mexican local TV, Pena Nieto said he had confidence the country’s security forces would recapture Guzman.