Sean Penn interview helped Mexico catch drug lord "Chapo" Guzman: government source

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Actor Sean Penn’s interview with drug boss Joaquin “Chapo” Guzman was one factor that led to Mexican security forces capturing the kingpin, a government source said on Saturday.

Mexico’s government was aware of the interview and was closely monitoring Penn’s movements, a second government source said.

The interview, in which Penn visited Guzman in his Mexican hideout prior to his arrest on Friday, was published by Rolling Stone magazine on Saturday evening.