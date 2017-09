MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The operation to recapture Joaquin “Chapo” Guzman, the world’s most-infamous drug lord, involved Mexican marines, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S Marshals, a senior Mexican police source said on Friday.

Guzman, the head of the infamous Sinaloa Cartel who Pena Nieto first caught in 2014, was captured in an early morning raid in the drug baron’s native state of Sinaloa, government sources said.