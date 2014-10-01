FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico says Ghanaian patient shows no signs of Ebola virus
#Health News
October 1, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico says Ghanaian patient shows no signs of Ebola virus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A 52-year-old man from Ghana who has been hospitalized in Mexico does not shows signs of the deadly Ebola virus, the country’s health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday night.

The patient displayed fever-like symptoms and has been quarantined in a Ciudad del Carmen hospital in southern Campeche state in line with standard protocol, the statement said.

Laboratory tests that could reveal the presence of a range of infectious diseases are being performed and will be sent to Mexico’s national epidemiological institute INDRE for further analysis, the ministry added.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Ken Wills

