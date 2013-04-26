Mexican food firm Herdez to pay $245 million for Nutrisa

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican processed foods company Grupo Herdez said Friday it would pay 2.98 billion pesos ($245 million) to buy Nutrisa, a frozen yogurt and food supplement chain.

Grupo Herdez (HERDEZ.MX) said it would pay 91 pesos a share for 100 percent of Nutrisa, which reported sales of 1.14 billion pesos ($93.70 million) during the whole of last year.

Herdez had already said it would purchase 67 percent of Nutrisa NUTRISA.MX for 91 pesos a share and that it would make an offer for the remaining third of the company.